Road Closure on KY-812/Airline Road in Henderson Co.

There will be a road closure on Kentucky 812/Airline Road in Henderson County. A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning to close a section of KY-812/Airline Road to allow a deck overlay on the Elam Ditch Bridge. This is along KY-812 between Toy Anthoston Road and Teal Lane. The closure is set to begin Monday, April 10th and is expected to be closed for about a week.

Drivers should self-detour via KY-2247, KY-1078, and KY-351.

This is an $874,836 highway improvement project that includes paving along several highways in Henderson County. The target completion date for the project is June 30th.

Comments

comments