Home Kentucky Semi Hits Utility Pole Causing Road Closures in Whitesville, KY December 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A wreck in Whitesville, KY is causing some road closures. It happened on the 10000 Block of Highway 54 in Whitesville.

Officials say a semi wrecked hitting a utility pole, tree, and awning of a house.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

HWY 54 in Whitesville between KY-764 and Still House Road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Alternate routes are being recommended for drivers in the area.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

Comments

comments