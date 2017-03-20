Home Indiana Road Closure Along S.R. 68 in Gibson and Warrick Counties March 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a two-phased road closure on State Road 68 in Warrick and Gibson Counties.

Phase one of the project will require INDOT crews to close S.R. 68 between S.R. 57 near Elberfeld and S.R. 61 near Lynnville. This will allow crews to replace two highway culverts. Work on those is expected to last for a few days, weather permitting.

Phase two will begin immediately following Phase one. INDOT crews will move west to replace a third culvert on S.R. 68 near the intersection of S.R. 65 near Cynthiana.

The whole project is expected to last a week, weather permitting. The official detour for phase one uses I-69 and I-64. The detour for phase two uses U.S. 41 and S.R. 65.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down and stay alert.

