Home Indiana Road Closed in Pike County Due to Utility Poles Being Down March 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The storm damage around the tri-state is causing problems for many residents.

State Road 356 in Pike County is closed between County Road 700 East and 825 East.

This closure is due to utility poles being down in the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Comments

comments