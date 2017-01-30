Home Kentucky Henderson Road to Close for Water Main Installation in Henderson January 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

There will be some road closures for several days this week in Henderson. The southbound lane of North Elm Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets will be closed for three days beginning Tuesday, January 31st. Drivers will be able to detour around the southbound lane of North Elm Street. The road should open by Thursday afternoon.

Northbound traffic will not be affected. Crews from Henderson Water Utility will be installing a new 12-inch water main. The new line will help regulate water pressure in the Craig Drive area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction area, if possible.

Crews to Close North Elm Street for Water Main Line Installation in Henderson

