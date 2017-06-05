Home Indiana Road to Close for Construction of Roundabout near Boonville June 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Highway 61 will close for construction of a new roundabout near Boonville as part of the Boonville Bypass project. Contractors will begin construction on the roundabout at the intersection of the new Highway 61 bypass just north of Boonville. The work will begin on or around Monday, June 12th.

Work is expected to last for 60 days, pending inclement weather.

Local traffic will be able to use the roadway up to the point of closure. Through traffic will need to detour, using Highway 61, I-64 and I-69.

The Boonville Bypass project began in the summer of 2015, and is expected to wrap up and open later this fall.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the area.

