Road Blocked Due To Gas Leak Near Utica November 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A road is being blocked due to a gas leak near Utica, Kentucky. This is along Kentucky 140 east of Utica.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

There are no details about the gas leak at this time, but we will update information as it becomes available.

