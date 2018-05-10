Home Indiana Evansville Riverview Investments Announces Purchase of Fifth Third Center May 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

On Thursday, Evansville-based Riverview Investments announced that it has purchased the Fifth Third Center, multi-story office buildings and parking structure on Third Street.

Fifth Third will make a significant investment in the renovation of the building space to include an enhanced working environment for employees, and a renovation and redesign of the Financial Center to enrich the customer experience.

Fifth Third is excited to partner with Riverview Investments and will remain a long-term tenant and retain the naming rights to the building.

Expanding tenant lounge, adding multiple shared conference and training rooms, and securing retail and restaurant tenants on the ground floor are all being considered for the renovations.

