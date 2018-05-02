Home Indiana Riverview Energy President Talks 2.5 Billion-Dollar ‘Coal to Diesel Plant’ May 2nd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

“This is a potential game changer for the industry,” says Riverview Energy Corporation president Greg Merle, “so we appreciate the opportunity to build this here in Dale: we’re very excited about it.”

The coal to diesel plant proposed to be built in Dale is unlike anything else in America, and most of the world.

It uses a proprietary method to turn coal into liquid diesel among other products and byproducts like naphtha. The name of the process is “Veba Combi Cracking” and was prominently used in 1930’s Germany before it went out of style due to the economic climate.

It’s the current economic climate that led Riverview to lease the technology. They believe they can make a lot of product, and a lot of profit from the plant. The plan is to make 23,000 to 24,000 barrels of liquid diesel daily.

They will draw from the abundance of coal in the area. Merle says, it’s the area’s coal reserves and ease to railways, the Ohio River, and major interstates that make the area so attractive to build on. He says there is no shortage of demand for the product, including heating oil in the Northeast.

The potential profits will have to, in the long run, help with funding the mammoth project. The plant is expected to cost $2.5 billion, and Merle says most of the funding to this point has been private.

The plant will also be a big boost to the local workforce. Merle estimates 2,000 people will be needed to build the plant, and then 225 people to run the day-to-day operations. Those numbers is what is bringing in a great deal of support from the local boilermaker union.

With many projects of this scale, there will be opposition. Environmental groups have already started to fight back against the plant. A group that goes by ‘no coal to diesel in Dale’ is already starting to pushback. They have held town halls to help educate the public after researching the plant.

They list concerns on their website, and many revolve around what will be put into the atmosphere. They say the air application lists that noxious chemicals will be put into the air.

One of the members, local environmental activist John Blair, says enough is enough. He believes this area already has the most coal fired plants in the Western Hemisphere, and adding another won’t help the pollution product.

Merle defends the plants potential emmissions, saying this country’s environmental regulations wouldn’t allow for what the group is claiming.

