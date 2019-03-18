Riverside Drive Partially Closing Beginning April 2nd

Starting April 2nd, all lanes of Riverside Drive will be closed from Cherry Street to Shawnee Drive.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will be fixing a water transmission line that is decades old.

Patrick Keepes, the Water Superintendent, says “it’s not a line that we could afford to break on us.”

The goal is to avoid running the risk of a line failure.

Keepes says “if this line were to rupture, it would release a tremendous amount of water that would cause damage to adjacent areas, the streets of course, and probably flood those adjacent areas as well.”

The line is buried several feet underground and hasn’t been touched since it was built 65 years ago. Back in august, EWSU found three spots that needed to be repaired.

The pipes have a 36 inch diameter.

The line feeds water to a 4,000,000 gallon storage tank that serves 20% of customers and a 20,000,000 gallon reservoir serving another 30% of customers. That makes 30,000 people connected to just this line.

Keepes says “for that reason, failure wasn’t an option. We could not wait for this line to fail. We had to get ahead of it and make sure that we were doing this with diligence in keeping water to our customers and avoiding any potential catastrophes.”

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science sits right next to this section. While road closures can become an inconvenience for many, the museum will use cherry street to continue serving the community during this time.

Development and Communications Director Jamie Liles says “when we heard it was closed we were like both of our entrances are off riverside drive oh no what are we going to do? Because we do have several programs going on during that time, but access is available.”

A detour will be marked but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use US41 north for their commute.

They’re hoping the road will only be closed for 7-10 days.

