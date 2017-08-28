Home Indiana Evansville Riverside Drive Closes to Prepare for HydroFest 2017 August 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Riverside Drive is closed in downtown Evansville to prepare for HydroFest this weekend. The road is closed from Court Street to Cherry Street.

Riverside Drive will reopen on Tuesday, September 5th at 9 a.m.

Evansville HydroFest will begin Friday, September 1st and runs through Sunday, September 3rd.

The race course features world class automotive powered hydroplanes on the Ohio River.

Wristbands are $10 for the three-day event and children under 12 are free.

You can buy wristbands at the Evansville Museum, SWIRCA, the Visitor’s Center, all of the six-area Schnucks stores, and all nine-area Heritage Federal Credit Union locations.

All U.S. Armed Forces Veterans will get into the event for free.

For more information, visit Evansville HydroFest.

