RiverPark Unveils 2017-2018 Broadway Season

The RiverPark Center in Owensboro is announcing plans or for it’s 2017-2018 Broadway season.

The 25th anniversary season begins in August.

Organizers say this is the most exciting Broadway series yet beginning with “Dirty Dancing” in November, “The Sound of Music” in January and other favorites are lined up like “Jersey Boys,” “Cinderella” and “Rent.”

The RiverPark Executive Director says there is something for everyone and tickets are already available.

Roxi Witt says, “We are packaging those in ways that you can buy all five shows at once or you can buy just the two more family oriented or you can buy the three more adult oriented tickets.”

BB&T, in association with Owensboro Health, is sponsoring the Broadway series.

The RiverPark Center is also celebrating 25 years with special events including “Dark Side of the Wall” in August celebrating Pink Floyd and the eclipse.

Box Office:

RiverParkCenter.org

270-687-2787

Broadway Series Presented by RiverPark

Dirty Dancing – Wednesday, November 1, 2017 – 7pm

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music – January 16, 2018 – 7pm

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Saturday, February 24, 2018 – 7pm

Jersey Boys – Thursday, March 8, 2018 – 7pm

RENT – 20th Anniversary Tour – Thursday, May 8, 2018 – 7pm

2017-2018 Director’s Series Presented by RiverPark Center

Dark Side of the Wall Saturday, August 19, 2017 – 7:30 p.m

Lesson Plans to Late Night Comedian Lucas Bohn November 17, 2017 – 7 PM & 9:30 PM

A Christmas Carol Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 – 4 pm

Men are from Mars Women are from Venus LIVE! Friday, January 19 – 8 pm Saturday, January 20, 2018 – 4 pm and 8 pm

Missoula Children’s Theatre presents Jack and the Beanstalk February 3, 2018 – 2 PM

Bob Eubanks and The Not So Newlywed Game Friday, February 9, 2018 – 7 pm

One Night of Queen March 18, 2018 – 7:30 PM

HYPNOHYPE Friday, May 4 – 7 pm & 9 pm

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments