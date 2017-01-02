Home Kentucky More RiverLink Transponders to be Ordered Due to High Demand January 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

More RiverLink tolling transponders are being ordered due to high demand. Bridge project officials said all transponders are expected to be issued by the end of the week. RiverLink is the all-electronic tolling, which went into effect Friday on the Lincoln, Kennedy and Lewis and Clark Bridges. Additional RiverLink local are being produced, and may not be available for several weeks. More RiverLink E-Z Passes are expected to be available later this month.

To open an account online, visit RiverLink, by phone at 855-RIV-LINK or in person at one of two customer service centers. The customer service centers are open on both sides of the river Monday until 7 p.m. eastern for anyone who still needs to get a transponder.

Tolls range from two dollars to $12.

The I-64 Sherman Minton Bridge and the U.S. 31/2nd Street Clark Memorial Bridge will not be tolled in connection with this project.

Comments

comments