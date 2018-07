The Owensboro RiverDawgs had their backs up against the wall down 1-0 in the Ohio Valley League Championship series, but Kentucky Wesleyan’s Cam Curry pitched a shutout in game two and the pitching staff stayed sharp in game three.

Curry’s Panther teammate Ian Ellis went six strong innings and the RiverDawgs scored in every inning en route to a 9-2 win.

Owensboro will take home the trophy for the first time since 2014.

