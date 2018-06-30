44News | Evansville, IN

RiverDawgs Mount Big Comeback, Beat Bombers at League Stadium

June 30th, 2018 Indiana, Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Owensboro RiverDawgs found themselves down 6-1 after four innings at League Stadium, but they battled back for a road win Saturday.

The RiverDawgs started with a 1-0 lead, but a pair of UE baseball athletes, Tanner Craig and Evan Aders, put the Dubois County Bombers ahead 3-1 in the first inning with back-to-back hits.

From there, Owensboro trailed by five runs before hitting a two-run home run in the fifth to bring the score within 6-3.

The RiverDawgs scored four more in the seventh inning to take a 7-6 lead and held on the final few innings.

Owensboro wins 9-8 and both teams return to action Tuesday.

The RiverDawgs play the Hoptown Hoppers at home, while the Bombers travel to the Madisonville Miners.

