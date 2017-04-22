River Kitty Cat Café Open House

People had a chance to get a sneak peek of the long awaited River Kitty Cat Café today. The Cat and Coffee Café was open to the public for an open house.

Work is still underway, but the cat room is built and ready to go. The owners say they are still working on furnishing and getting the kitchen together.

The project was paid for in part by a Go Fund Me page and donors were able to stop by and pick up their rewards.

Annette Gries says, “We’ve had a couple of people come by today asking if they could have their book club in the cat room. We’ve had some ladies reach out to us about doing knitting in the cat room as a group and of course we’re looking to do some yoga in there.”

Owners say there is a lot more work to be done but they are aiming for a June launch date.

Comments

comments