44News | Evansville, IN

River Kitty Cat Cafe to Open in Downtown Evansville

River Kitty Cat Cafe to Open in Downtown Evansville

February 7th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is introducing a new way to showcase its cats up for adoption. Later this year, Evansville’s very first cat cafe will open downtown. It will be just one of three to open in the Hoosier state, and will serve food and drinks.

Patrons can either eat in a cat area or by themselves. River Kitty Cat Cafe is still in its early stages and does not have an opening date set yet. But you can keep up with it through a Facebook page by visiting River Kitty Cat Cafe.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.