River Kitty Cat Cafe to Open in Downtown Evansville February 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is introducing a new way to showcase its cats up for adoption. Later this year, Evansville’s very first cat cafe will open downtown. It will be just one of three to open in the Hoosier state, and will serve food and drinks.

Patrons can either eat in a cat area or by themselves. River Kitty Cat Cafe is still in its early stages and does not have an opening date set yet. But you can keep up with it through a Facebook page by visiting River Kitty Cat Cafe.

