The River Kitty Cat Cafe is one step closer to pouncing into downtown Evansville. At Monday morning’s Site Review Committee meeting, members took a look at the plans to turn the existing building at 226 Main Street into a cat cafe. With plans to separate the cafe space from the cat room, the health department was on board.

However, there is one issue owners must resolve with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility before getting a permit. Co-Owner Nancy Drake said, “I mean I’ve never even built a house, so permits and things like that, you have to go through…it’s relatively incredible. I mean it’s a lot of hoops to jump through and I understand why, but I mean we walked out of here without a permit.”

Owners said they are still on schedule to open in June 2017.

