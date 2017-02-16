44News | Evansville, IN

River Kitty Cat Cafe Co-Owners to Launch Kick-Starter Project

February 16th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The co-owners of the River Kitty Cat Cafe are launching a kick-starter project. The cafe, which is set to open in downtown Evansville, will have about 15 adoptable cats from VHS in their enclosed kitty area. There will also be a separate section away from the cats in their cafe. The co-owners have invested 40% into the project, but need the energy from the community to keep it going.
The Cat Cafe is expected to open by the summer. A link to their kickstarter project will be on their website when it launches Thursday night. The website can be found at River Kitty Cat Cafe.

