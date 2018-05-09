Home Indiana Evansville River Kitty Cat Cafe Celebrates 100th Cat Adoption May 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

River Kitty Cat Café Celebrates their 100th adoption in partnership with the Vanderburgh Humane Society. VHS and cafe owners set an initial goal of 10 adoptions per month, which would have placed their 100th adoption around May 14th of this year.

An all black adult cat named Kong was the 100th cat adopted from River Kitty Cat Café. Kong was originally given to the Cat Café from VHS in July 2017.

Ashlyn Klemczewski says, “My family actually had a cat that passed away a few months ago and so once I met him, he just kinda like embodied the cat that we lost and he’s really sweet and I just fell in love with him. It’s just exciting that he’s mine this time and not like my families. I can keep him all to myself.”

The cat named Ernie became the 101st cat to be adopted from the cafe. Ernie’s brother Mitch is still up for adoption. Wednesday, VHS gave the owners of the cafe an award for their work in getting all these kitties adopted.

The River Kitty Cat Cafe is located in downtown Evansville in the 200 block of Main Street.



