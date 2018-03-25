River Flooding Returns To Parts of the Tri-State This Week

Although it currently does not look as bad as it was in February, river flooding will return this week, especially on the Wabash, White Rivers, as well as the Embarrass & Little Wabash. This looks to be less of an issue on the Ohio River.

1.50-3.50″ of additional rainfall is possible Monday-Thursday as multiple waves of rainfall & even some t’storms move near & through the heart of the area.

Temperatures will be pretty mild, though, with 60s during the day & 50s at night dominating. A few locations may get to 70.

Drier, cooler weather will arrive at the end of the week & into next weekend with highs in the 50s & 60s & lows in the 30s & 40s with some frost.

