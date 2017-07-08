Home Kentucky River Days and Independence Day Celebrations Combined July 8th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

Union County and Uniontown Fire Departments teaming up for a “River Days and Independence Day Celebration.”

The event includes a corn hole tournament and pageants. There was also a parade. Organizers say the event is great for the Union County community.

Uniontown Police Department, Chief Jeffery Hart says, “Our crowds are getting bigger every year. This year by combining river days with the Independence Day celebration in July, we thought we’d have better weather.”

Other activities at the event included karaoke, food booths, and horse and buggy rides. Fireworks were started at dusk.

