River City Showcase Taking Tri-State Basketball to the Next Level
The inaugural River City High School Basketball Showcase at the Ford Center in Evansville will be more than just a series of games.
Teams from across the Tri-State will take to Southwestern Indiana’s biggest basketball stage and look to gain exposure on the court.
Evansville Sports Corporation told 44Sports it hopes this showcase can become a staple in the area and bring high school basketball to the excitement levels of the Roberts Stadium days.
The full schedule is as follows:
Friday, December 7, 2018
6PM (CST) – Evansville North vs Henderson County
8PM (CST) – Evansville Central vs Gibson Southern
Saturday, December 8, 2018
10AM (CST) – Castle vs Bedford North Lawrence
12PM (CST) – Mater Dei vs Southridge
2PM (CST) – Evansville Harrison vs Princeton
4PM (CST) – Evansville Reitz vs Jasper
6PM (CST) – Reitz Memorial vs Barr-Reeve
8PM (CST) – Evansville Bosse vs Forest Park