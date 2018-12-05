River City Showcase Taking Tri-State Basketball to the Next Level

The inaugural River City High School Basketball Showcase at the Ford Center in Evansville will be more than just a series of games.

Teams from across the Tri-State will take to Southwestern Indiana’s biggest basketball stage and look to gain exposure on the court.

Evansville Sports Corporation told 44Sports it hopes this showcase can become a staple in the area and bring high school basketball to the excitement levels of the Roberts Stadium days.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 7, 2018

6PM (CST) – Evansville North vs Henderson County

8PM (CST) – Evansville Central vs Gibson Southern

Saturday, December 8, 2018

10AM (CST) – Castle vs Bedford North Lawrence

12PM (CST) – Mater Dei vs Southridge

2PM (CST) – Evansville Harrison vs Princeton

4PM (CST) – Evansville Reitz vs Jasper

6PM (CST) – Reitz Memorial vs Barr-Reeve

8PM (CST) – Evansville Bosse vs Forest Park

