River City Rummage Sale Fundraiser Kicks Off Friday November 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A rummage sale to benefit the Junior League of Evansville kicked off Friday. The River City Rummage Sale is happening at the National Guard Armory on Division Street near the Lloyd.

It goes through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll find everything from children’s clothing to housewares, furniture and more.

Organizers say the sale helps with the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of women and children in our community.

“It’s a lot, and it all goes back to a great cause. Again, it goes to mission, charities, and scholarships and grants too,” says Junior League Evansville Event Planning Chair Stephanie Bonenberger.

Admission is just $1.



