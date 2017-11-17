44News | Evansville, IN

River City Rummage Sale Fundraiser Kicks Off Friday

River City Rummage Sale Fundraiser Kicks Off Friday

November 17th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A rummage sale to benefit the Junior League of Evansville kicked off Friday. The River City Rummage Sale is happening at the National Guard Armory on Division Street near the Lloyd.

It goes through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll find everything from children’s clothing to housewares, furniture and more.

Organizers say the sale helps with the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of women and children in our community.

“It’s a lot, and it all goes back to a great cause. Again, it goes to mission, charities, and scholarships and grants too,” says Junior League Evansville Event Planning Chair Stephanie Bonenberger.

Admission is just $1.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.