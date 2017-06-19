River City Food Co-op in Evansville to Close

River City Food Co-op in Evansville will close its doors this summer. The decision to officially close was made at a Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, June 14th. A letter from the Board President was sent out on Monday, June 19th.

The community grocery store located at 116 Washington Avenue offered organic veggies, locally produced items and health foods. It was also a venue for cooking classes.

The board president Robin Mallery said the store had been in $10,000 of debt to its vendors. In the fall of 2015 the River City Food Co-op temporarily closed as a ‘transition period’. Board members even began fundraising money to lessen the debt it owed to its vendors.

Mallery said not only did rising rent costs and the changing dynamic of the Board of Directors cause it to close, but she said, “we weren’t able to muster up the volume of members and customers that would carry us through. In addition, we experienced a several months-long disruption in the acceptance of SNAP/EBT cards from loyal shoppers, which left us with fewer shoppers.”

The organization will leave the co-op house, which is owned by Patchwork Central, by the end of July.

If you have questions, you can email Robin Mallery at robinmallery@sbcglobal.net.

For her full statement, visit River City Co-op.

Comments

comments