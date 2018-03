Home Indiana River Centre Hotel Slated For Summer Completion March 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Another big project in Jasper is wrapping up and could be ready by this summer. The Jasper River Centre Development includes a new hotel, apartments and retail space.

The Fairfield Inn and Suites will be completed first at the site of the Old Block Kiln Building.

After that crews will continue working on transforming the Jasper Cabinet Building into apartments and retail space.

That part of the development should wrap up in 2019.

