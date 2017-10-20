Home Indiana Evansville Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights Seeking Sponsors For Light Displays October 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will open in just over a month. The non-profit EasterSeals Rehabilitation Center is seeking sponsors for two existing displays at a discounted price.

The Tumbling Honey Bear display, featuring animation and depicts a bear launched from a gift box to tumble through the air and land in a pot of honey and the Festive Farmyard display show a pig, cow, corn stalks, and chicken coop complete with a rooster on the roof are still available to be sponsored.

Each of the scenes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5,000 each, payable over three calendar years. Sponsors will be recognized on signage and print materials at Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights.

To be a sponsor call Alexandra Jarvis at 812.474.2348, or email her at ajarvis@evansvillerehab.com.

The 24th annual drive-through light show features 61 elaborate scenes.

Up to 100 volunteers will be setting up the light displays on Saturday, November 4th.

This annual event will run nightly from Thanksgiving through January 1st in Garvin Park.

Comments

comments