Ritzy's Fantasy Of Lights Open For The Holiday Season November 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

It’s the 25th year for Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights and organizers say they couldn’t do it with out all the help they get from the community.

The light display kicked off in Garvin Park, and it’s also goes to help raise money for the Easterseals Rehab Center. Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights kicked off tonight at 5 o’clock and wrapped up around 10 o’clock. If you missed today’s ceremonial kick off, don’t worry, because it runs through New Year’s Day.

Taylor Skinner, who participated in the ceremonial kick off, explains, “It kind of brings us all together because we have had a rough week you know. So it’s a good thing to do as a family. I am really excited to go see it. It looks like fun and the carriage ride looks like a lot of fun and hopefully this little thing over here has fun too. She’s calling the horses.”

For vehicles up to 6 people, admission is at least $7 per vehicle.

