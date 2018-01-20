Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights Nearly Breaks All-Time Record

The 24th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights are taken down after a very successful season.

Volunteers gathered at Garvin Park Saturday morning to take down the light displays that were up and running from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center says this years Fantasy of Lights was the second best ever, raising about $160,000. This year’s total was about $700 short of their best year ever in 2009.

All proceeds from this year’s Fantasy of Lights will help underwrite as many as 3,333 therapy sessions for children and adults with disabilities.

