Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights Goody Bags for First 150 Vehicles December 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Come enjoy the 25th annual winter lights show in Garvin Park while it’s still open.

Thursday, volunteers will be handing out goody bags to the first 150 vehicles that come through the display. The bags were donated by Tools 4 Teaching and they include stickers, wikki stix, pencils, and bookmarks.

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is open now through New Year’s Day. Special holiday hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are 5-10 p.m.

For vehicles with up to six people, admission is $7; admission for vehicles with 7-14 people is $10, and admission for vehicles with 15 people or more is $25.

Horse-drawn carriage rides are available nightly for $30, which includes admission for up to six people.

