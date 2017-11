Christmas is coming, and Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Evansville is setup for the holiday season. Union workers and local college fraternity members moved more than 60 light displays from storage. They replaced many of the existing bulbs with brighter, more energy efficient LED bulbs.

This year’s show is dedicated to Andy Guagenti who died this year. He was the co-owner of GD Ritzy’s, and the founder of Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights.

