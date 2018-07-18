Risk For Severe Weather On Friday

Good Evening,

Well, it’s certainly tough to beat days like today! While afternoon highs topped out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, dew point values were closer to the upper 50s and low 60s across the Tri-State – in essence, taking the bite out of that summer-like heat earlier today. However, you’ll want to make the most out the rest of this evening and what may end up being our coolest morning in nearly two weeks as heat, humidity and the potential for Severe Weather are all expected to return to the Ohio Valley within the next 48 hours.

I’m tracking an inbound core of low pressure that will first supply the region with scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night and early Friday morning. An associated warm front flowing out ahead of the advancing low will ensure that afternoon temperatures soar for our Friday prior to the arrival of the Low’s attached cold front.

The cold front will thrust the excess heat and moisture at the surface into the upper levels of the atmosphere and generate a cluster of storms over southern Illinois during the early afternoon. That cluster will continually intensify as it rushes eastward, reaching our westernmost Illinois counties by 3:00 P.M.

According to our latest data, the then bowing line of storms will reach Evansville by 5:00 P.M. The bow structure of the line indicates that damaging straight line winds will be the greatest threat from this system. That being said, the presence of a moderately strong upper-level jet stream also may support the generation of large hail and an isolated tornadic rotation.

It appears as though that the initial line of storms will pass south of the region by 8:00 P.M., though the latest models indicate that another line of storms may affect the Tri-State between 9:00 P.M. and 11:00 P.M. that evening.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center of America has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather for Friday afternoon and evening. The 44Weather Team will continue to keep a very close eye on this situation as it continues to evolve and will notify you of the latest information as it becomes available.

