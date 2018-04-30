Home Indiana Evansville Rising Fuel Prices Could Cause Surge in Airfare April 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

If you’re flying American Airlines out of Evansville you could be paying more thanks to those rising fuel prices.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says if that trend continues flyers will likely pay higher ticket prices.

American’s first-quarter profits were down and the company is paying 40 cents a gallon more for fuel now than it was a year ago.

The airline also cut its forecast of profit for 2018 to between five and six dollars per share down 50 cents from January.

