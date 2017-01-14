Home Indiana Ringling Bros. Circus Shutting Down after 146 Years January 14th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

The famed Ringling Bros. circus announces plans to shut down operations after 146 years in operation. The news comes from Feld Entertainment, the company that has owned the circus for the last 50 years.

“I have made the difficult business decision that Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey will hold its final performances in May of this year,” CEO Kenneth Feld said.

There are several reason why the company is stopping performances. A rise in operating costs, changing public tastes along with extensive battles with animal rights groups, and a major decline in attendance over the last decade are all to blame.

The circus is currently on a North American tour. The final shows will be in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 7th and in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau County Coliseum on May 21st.

Amanda Decker
44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor.



