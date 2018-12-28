Home Indiana Evansville Riley Hospital for Children Receives Donation From Tropicana Evansville December 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Tropicana in Evansville joined in on the season of giving to make a $500 donation to Riley Hospital for Children.

The donation was made possible thanks to the Team Members at Tropicana that had the opportunity to wear blue jeans on designated days throughout the year in exchange for a donation to a charity of their choice.

Tropicana Evansville’s Team Members say they are pleased that their donations help fund programs for children across Indiana and the United States. Those programs include:

Pediatric research

Educational opportunities for physicians and medical students

Facilities and life-sustaining technology for children

Life-changing summer adventures for children with disabilities at Camp Riley and emergency financial support for families

Riley Hospital for children opened in 1924 with funds from a foundation set up to honor “Children’s Poet” James Whitcomb Riley, and has a reputation of being the top children’s hospitals in the country.

