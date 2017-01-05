Home Kentucky Right to Work Bill Becoming Major Topic of Discussion in Kentucky January 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky is getting closer to passing their own version of the Right to Work bill. Kentucky House legislators have passed the bill 58-to-39, which means it will go on to the Senate floor next.

Right to Work would eliminate public employees the right to strike and prohibit the mandatory membership of labor organizations. Union workers see this as a direct move to weaken unions in Kentucky.

If the bill were to pass, Kentucky would become the 27th state to adopt a Right to Work bill.

