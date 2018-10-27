“Right Track Results” Tour Makes A Stop In Evansville

Indiana’s Statewide Republican team is touring across the state.

US Senate candidate Mike Braun, Governor Eric Holcomb, and other elected officials stopped in Evansville as part of their “Right Track Results” tour. The tour included a meet and greet and rally. Running through election day, the tour will showcase that Indiana Republicans, from the courthouse, statehouse, and white house and delivering results for Hoosiers.

Mike Braun explained why “Right Track Results” tour is so important “Evansville has been an area support from the get-go. I mean when I announced this fourteen months ago there weren’t many folks buying into the fact that a business guy outsider can actually run the table and make it here to where were leading the race. I’m doing it because I think it’s a rare opportunity that with what’s going on in D.C we can actually get something done.”

Wayne Park added “It draws attention to the importance of our voters getting out and voting and it gives an opportunity for the candidates and voters to meet one another and exchange and say hi, so it’s a fun time.”

Evansville was the 20th stop for the tour. They also made trips to Plainfield, Jeffersonville, and Washington.

