Riding For a Cause For Those Who Can’t

At times, popular culture has framed those who ride motorcycles in a certain negative light. Maybe it’s the leather jackets, the facial hair, tattoos and just how loud those bikes can get. However, a group of 600 motorcyclists are not in that mold and in fact, it’s quite the opposite.

They’re part of a group called Run For the Wall and their mission is to promote healing among all veterans, their families, friends, and to call for an accounting of all prisoners of war, and those missing in action. It’s a 10-day emotional healing journey from California all the way to Washington D.C to see the monuments and churches that were made to honor many of these riders.

It all started in 1989 as an effort by Vietnam veterans, James Gregory and Bil Evans, who traveled across the heartland of America on motorcycles. During their journey, they spoke with local radio, TV, and newspapers about the thousands of men and women who were still accounted for from all our wars. The RFTW riders continue to spread awareness till this day.

On Tuesday, the riders stopped at the Mt. Vernon Illinois airport where they were treated to a hero’s welcome. The quick pit stop through the Tri-State was one of many before they hit Washington D.C. As anticipation grows closer, riders remember what it feels like when they get there.

RFTW Assistant Ted Kapner says, “A gentleman and I met along the way who became a good friend of mine served in Vietnam and he had a list of names in his pocket of men that he served with who didn’t come back. We walked the wall and we found those names.”

Ask any one of the riders, this journey becomes a brotherhood and sisterhood these folks will never forget.

RFTW riders visit Medical Centers, Veterans’ Memorials, Veteran’s Outreach Facilities, VFW Posts, American Legion Posts, and community centers, as well as schools along the way.

Folks who are looking to join or wanting to make a donation can visit Run For the Wall.

You can also follow the riders’ progress via GPS.

