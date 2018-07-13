44News | Evansville, IN

Ridgway’s Dinger Bats Knocks it Out of the Park

July 13th, 2018 Illinois, Sports

Ridgway, Ill. recorded a population of 869 at the 2010 census, but over 40,000 people will be enjoying their hometown bats at the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby in Washington, D.C.

Dinger Bats, which started and still operates in Ridgway, produces bats for dozens of professional baseball players.

That list includes Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs and Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Pillies who are competing in the derby.

44Sports took a trip to the small-town business doing big-time things in the bat-making game.

