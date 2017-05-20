Riders Honoring Families of Fallen Servicemen and Women

The Indiana Patriot Guard Riders are honoring families of fallen area servicemen and women. The group honored 16 men and women this year as they travel Area cemeteries, conducting memorial services for the fallen soldiers.

Organizers say it is important for family and community members to tag along for the services.

Jillian Belli says, “We are here today to recognize everyone who has fought for us and just to share a little bit of information about their background and to be there for their families and everybody else who comes out.”

Organizers say the ride covered more than 70 miles.

