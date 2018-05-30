Ride of a Lifetime: USI Softball Celebrates NCAA Title

The 2017-2018 University of Southern Indiana Softball team will be remembered forever.

The Screaming Eagles are back in Evansville after winning their first-ever NCAA title in Salem, Virginia on Monday.

The team was greeted by hundreds of fans at the Physical Activities Center on campus, as they arrived in style escorted by fire trucks and local police.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was one of several government officials in attendance. He declared May 30 USI National Championship Day.

This year’s softball team is the first college softball program in Indiana history to win a national title.



