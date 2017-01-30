Home Indiana Richmond Hill Hit Man Faces Trial in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot January 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Mark Leonard, who is serving life without parole for his part in the November 2012 explosion in the Richmond Hill subdivision of Indianapolis, heads back to court. He is accused of conspiracy to commit murder in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors say he wanted to hire a hit man, from prison, to kill a key witness in the Richmond Hill case. Officials say he tried to set the hit up through an undercover federal agent.

Prosecutors say Leonard offered $15,000 for the hit.

