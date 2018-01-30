Home Indiana Richmond Hill Explosion Mastermind Found Dead in Jail January 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Mark Leonard, the man convicted as the mastermind behind the deadly Richmond Hill explosion in 2012, has died. The Indiana Department of Correction says the 48-year-old Leonard was found dead at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

An autopsy is pending to determine his cause of death. He was serving a term of life without parole for his role in the insurance fraud plot that resulted in an explosion that killed two people.

One of them was Henderson native Jennifer Longworth. Leonard’s half-brother Bob Leonard Jr. is also serving without parole.

Leonard’s girlfriend Monserrate Shirley is serving 50 years for her role in the plot.

