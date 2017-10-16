Home Indiana Evansville Ribbon Cutting Set For New Addiction Treatment Center in Evansville October 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A ribbon cutting is set for next week for a new addiction treatment center to help battle the opioid epidemic. It’s called SelfRefind, an accredited organization involved in outpatient addiction treatment.

Its latest expansion is coming to East Virginia Street in Evansville. The facility will start seeing patients later this month, and is the first of several locations planned across Indiana over the next two years.

The facility’s mission is to “Save Lives, Instill Hope and Restore Relationships” utilizing an integrated care model comprised of physician services, behavioral health counseling, case management and patient education.

SelfRefind will partner with Indiana Medicaid and is accepting new patients from certain insurance plans.

SelfRefind is seeking qualified counselors, socials workers and physicians for the new locations. To view job openings, click here.

