Madisonville dog owners will now have a new place to hang out with their furry friends. On December 19th at 3:30 p.m., the ribbon will be cut on the new dog park in Madisonville’s Mahr Park.

The ribbon cutting ceremony marks the completion of another phase involving several upgrades and renovations that are funded jointly by the Madisonville Forward campaign and the city of Madisonville.

