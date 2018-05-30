Home Indiana Ribbon Cutting Held For Gibson General/Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS May 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A ribbon cutting and open house were held for the grand opening of the Gibson General/Deaconess Clinic EXPRESS. Officials with Deaconess and Gibson General Hospitals cut the ribbon for the EXPRESS clinic in Princeton. Family nurse practitioners and physician assistants will offer what officials say is a more convenient method of care a little bit closer to home.

Gibson General’s chief nursing officer says it’s a commitment for both groups. Lois Morgan says,”So with their services combined with ours we’re going to be able to you know really uplift those services for a win-win for the community”

The EXPRESS clinic will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled online by visiting Deaconess Urgent Care. Walk-ins are always welcomed.

