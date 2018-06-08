Ribbon Cutting Held for Deaconess Trailhead

Deaconess Trailhead held a ribbon cutting today at noon to celebrate its addition to the Warrick Trails.

Located at the shelter on Anderson Road in Newburgh, these trails give residents a place to experience and enjoy nature during the summer months.

The addition of Deaconess Trailhead is one of six segments that will be part of a 30-mile long trail that stretches from Boonville to Vanderburgh County, and connects Warrick County residents to schools, parks, and businesses in the area.

Additional information on Warrick Trails can be found on their website: warricktrails.org

