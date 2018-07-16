Home Indiana Evansville Ribbon Cutting for Stone Family Center for Health Sciences July 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Stone Family Center for Health Sciences will a hold ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 9th at the Old National Ballroom.

The dedication ceremony will be at 10:00AM and the ribbon cutting will be at 11:30AM at the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences on the corner of Walnut and 5th Street.

Building tours will begin immediately after the ribbon cutting.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be presiding over the ceremony. Attending as well will be Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanna Crouch, Indiana President Michael A. McRobbie, University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz, and University of Southern Indiana President Ronald Rochon.

Ballroom doors will open at 9:30 AM, and the program will begin promptly at 10:00AM.

Community residents are welcome to attend the dedication ceremony.

