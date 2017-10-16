44News | Evansville, IN

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For Henderson Municipal Center

October 16th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

After planning for a decade, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Henderson Municipal Center is set for this Wednesday.

Kyndle is celebrating the moment with city officials for the move to the transformed Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center Building.

The building will be home to several divisions of the Public Works and gas departments as well as a central garage for city workers.

Renovations began last year with a price tage of just over $6.3 million.

