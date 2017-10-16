Home Kentucky Henderson Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For Henderson Municipal Center October 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

After planning for a decade, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Henderson Municipal Center is set for this Wednesday.

Kyndle is celebrating the moment with city officials for the move to the transformed Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center Building.

The building will be home to several divisions of the Public Works and gas departments as well as a central garage for city workers.

Renovations began last year with a price tage of just over $6.3 million.

