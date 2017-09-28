44News | Evansville, IN

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Hopkins County Playground

September 28th, 2017 Kentucky

In Hopkins County, the city of Madisonville will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to mark the opening of a new playground. The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Friday at Madionsonville City Park.

It will mark the completion of some $150,000 in upgrades and renovations. They were paid for jointly between the Madisonville Forward campaign and the city.

The improvements include new ADA compliant playground equipment and a poured rubber playground surface.

